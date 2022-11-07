Previous
Next
Wabi Sabi Leaf by pdulis
Photo 1687

Wabi Sabi Leaf

Fall leaf color is a deep red brick shade.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
462% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise