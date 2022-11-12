Previous
Pretty Polly Pocket by pdulis
Photo 1692

Pretty Polly Pocket

If you have a parrot, it says a lot about you! :)
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
Allison Williams ace
Beautiful. I’d love to rent a parrot. I just can’t make a 75 year commitment.
November 13th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful closeup. Love the vibrant colors.
November 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
Great shot!
November 13th, 2022  
