Photo 1697
Finger Lakes Drive
A potentially dangerous storm bringing 4 feet of lake effect snow to the Lake Ontario and Lake Erie areas has arrived. We are on the way to New Jersey and just got ahead of the storm by a few hours :) Roads are now closed
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
7
2
2
365 - The 2nd Year
iPhone 11 Pro
17th November 2022 1:47pm
snow
storm
lake
ontario
erie
Mags
ace
What a beautiful wintery road to travel.
November 18th, 2022
KWind
ace
A winter wonderful. Very pretty!
November 18th, 2022
