Finger Lakes Drive by pdulis
Finger Lakes Drive

A potentially dangerous storm bringing 4 feet of lake effect snow to the Lake Ontario and Lake Erie areas has arrived. We are on the way to New Jersey and just got ahead of the storm by a few hours :) Roads are now closed
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
Mags
What a beautiful wintery road to travel.
November 18th, 2022  
KWind
A winter wonderful. Very pretty!
November 18th, 2022  
