Photo 1696
Cardinal Couple
This cute pair are regulars at our bird feeder. Cardinals would stay with the same partner for as long as they can give their short lifespan.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
2
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
16th November 2022 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
cardinal
Shutterbug
ace
Nice looking couple.
November 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely! There's your next Christmas card. =)
November 17th, 2022
