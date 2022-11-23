Previous
The FIrst Snow by pdulis
Photo 1703

The FIrst Snow

I love snow for the same reason I love Christmas: It brings people together while time stands still.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Peter Dulis

Corinne C
A beautiful winter pic. Christmas is magical, especially when you have small children around.
November 24th, 2022  
Diana
A beautiful winter scene.
November 24th, 2022  
Walks @ 7
So beautiful and crisp
November 24th, 2022  
