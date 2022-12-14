Previous
Next
Spanish Monastary by pdulis
Photo 1724

Spanish Monastary

interior courtyard view
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To my 365 friends - join my newsletter for more photo tips - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
472% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful column and arches.
December 15th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Elegant and charming - their architecture is so beautiful!
December 15th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Love the way you have used the arch to frame the courtyard scene and the amazing shape of those trees.
December 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise