Photo 1723
Surf Dudes
It was one of those days to have a boogie or surf board. Last day in Florida, tomorrow we drive back home to Canada (although I'll post a few more Florida pics)
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
5
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To my 365 friends - join my newsletter for more photo tips - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
2088
photos
369
followers
53
following
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
Tags
ocean
,
florida
,
suft
Corinne C
ace
Love this pic!
December 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great reflections ! well spotted!
December 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
Great reflections!
December 13th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture...great reflections
December 13th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Now,I believe the reflections are 100% real👌❤️( not like the mirrored ones)
December 13th, 2022
