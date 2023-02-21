Sign up
Photo 1792
Winter Sunrise
The light of winter is the poetry of patience.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for more photo tips - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
24th November 2020 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
lake
,
toronto
,
ontario
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fanciful!
February 22nd, 2023
