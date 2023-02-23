Sign up
Photo 1794
Winter Lake
Stay close to the serenity of a lake to meet your own peace of mind
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
7
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for more photo tips - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself...
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
17th July 2022 9:05pm
sunset
,
winter
,
lake
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture.
February 24th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Pure Magic!, especially on black
February 24th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Amazing image, colors, depth.
February 24th, 2023
Iris N
ace
How did you bribe the birds to be in the perfect spot?
February 24th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Calgon take me away! :) To me it says escape...this is just dreamy!
February 24th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Love the colors, magical
February 24th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh wow, sensational. Love the birds!
February 24th, 2023
