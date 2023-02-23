Previous
Winter Lake by pdulis
Winter Lake

Stay close to the serenity of a lake to meet your own peace of mind
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for more photo tips - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself...
Bucktree
Fabulous capture.
February 24th, 2023  
Walks @ 7
Pure Magic!, especially on black
February 24th, 2023  
gloria jones
Amazing image, colors, depth.
February 24th, 2023  
Iris N
How did you bribe the birds to be in the perfect spot?
February 24th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini
Calgon take me away! :) To me it says escape...this is just dreamy!
February 24th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Love the colors, magical
February 24th, 2023  
Elisa Smith
Oh wow, sensational. Love the birds!
February 24th, 2023  
