Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1922
The Old Tin House
Located in Kirkfield, Ontario, it is truly a “tin house”. Experts have dated The Old Tin House between 1830 and 1850 and is now a flower farm.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2287
photos
362
followers
52
following
526% complete
View this month »
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th June 2023 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
tin
,
farm
,
ontario
,
kirkfield
bkb in the city
What a great looking house
July 2nd, 2023
Dorothy
ace
So unique! Glad it’s preserved.
July 2nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
This is really amazing
July 2nd, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
It sounds so unique. Nice pov. Happy Canada Day.
July 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close