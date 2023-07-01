Previous
The Old Tin House by pdulis
Photo 1922

The Old Tin House

Located in Kirkfield, Ontario, it is truly a “tin house”. Experts have dated The Old Tin House between 1830 and 1850 and is now a flower farm.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
bkb in the city
What a great looking house
July 2nd, 2023  
Dorothy ace
So unique! Glad it’s preserved.
July 2nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
This is really amazing
July 2nd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
It sounds so unique. Nice pov. Happy Canada Day.
July 2nd, 2023  
