Lake Erie Farm by pdulis
Photo 1924

Lake Erie Farm

Being a farmer . . . is a thankless job with long hours and lots of hard work―but it is a beautiful lifestyle with amazing food and a great community.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture of the farm.
July 4th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful rural capture.
July 4th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Amazing photo...love all of the textures, colors, composition
July 4th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful scene. love the clouds.
July 4th, 2023  
Rick ace
Love the composition. Great shot.
July 4th, 2023  
Laura ace
Gorgeous photo.
July 4th, 2023  
