Previous
Photo 1924
Lake Erie Farm
Being a farmer . . . is a thankless job with long hours and lots of hard work―but it is a beautiful lifestyle with amazing food and a great community.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
6
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
barn
,
field
,
lake
,
farm
,
erie
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture of the farm.
July 4th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful rural capture.
July 4th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Amazing photo...love all of the textures, colors, composition
July 4th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful scene. love the clouds.
July 4th, 2023
Rick
ace
Love the composition. Great shot.
July 4th, 2023
Laura
ace
Gorgeous photo.
July 4th, 2023
