Photo 1925
Sandbanks sunset
Wonderful park in Prince Edward County Ontatio
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2290
photos
364
followers
52
following
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
4th July 2023 8:42pm
sunset
park
eDorre
ace
Lovely.
July 5th, 2023
