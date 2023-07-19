Previous
Streetcar Zoom by pdulis
Photo 1940

Streetcar Zoom

Streetcar on the go ...
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
amyK ace
Cool capture
July 20th, 2023  
Rick ace
Nice. Nothing but a blur.
July 20th, 2023  
