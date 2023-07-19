Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1940
Streetcar Zoom
Streetcar on the go ...
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2305
photos
362
followers
52
following
531% complete
View this month »
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th July 2023 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toronto
,
streetcar
amyK
ace
Cool capture
July 20th, 2023
Rick
ace
Nice. Nothing but a blur.
July 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close