Photo 1953
The Blue Hour
The blue hour arrives shortly before sunrise and after sunset, when the sun's position just below the horizon produces those cooler tones
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
panoramic
,
manitoulin
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This is lovely!
August 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing sight, of the sun setting and the perfect reflection in the motionless waters ... fav
August 2nd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Breathtaking...
August 2nd, 2023
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. Love that time of the evening, as it does produce the best colors and that's when most of the people have left. :-)
August 2nd, 2023
