The Blue Hour by pdulis
The Blue Hour

The blue hour arrives shortly before sunrise and after sunset, when the sun's position just below the horizon produces those cooler tones
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
This is lovely!
August 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing sight, of the sun setting and the perfect reflection in the motionless waters ... fav
August 2nd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Breathtaking...
August 2nd, 2023  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. Love that time of the evening, as it does produce the best colors and that's when most of the people have left. :-)
August 2nd, 2023  
