Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1952
Canoe Adventures
Early morning canoeing to catch the BIG one :)
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
5
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2317
photos
357
followers
52
following
534% complete
View this month »
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
31st July 2023 7:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
canoe
,
fising
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous!
August 1st, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Breathtaking!
August 1st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Such a peaceful scene. I love the sky and its reflections. The canoe makes it perfect.
August 1st, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Perfect! Hope they caught it.
August 1st, 2023
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
August 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close