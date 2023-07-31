Previous
Canoe Adventures by pdulis
Photo 1952

Canoe Adventures

Early morning canoeing to catch the BIG one :)
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Gorgeous!
August 1st, 2023  
Breathtaking!
August 1st, 2023  
Such a peaceful scene. I love the sky and its reflections. The canoe makes it perfect.
August 1st, 2023  
Perfect! Hope they caught it.
August 1st, 2023  
Lovely capture.
August 1st, 2023  
