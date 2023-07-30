Previous
Early Morning Fishing by pdulis
Early Morning Fishing

One of the most rewarding and relaxing things you can do in life is go fishing in the morning. It’s a great way to spend your time with family.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
PhotoCrazy ace
Delightful! Beautiful view too!
July 31st, 2023  
Rick ace
Cool.
July 31st, 2023  
