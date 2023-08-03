Sign up
Photo 1955
Sunset Fishing
Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after …
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
sunset
,
fishing
,
manitoulin
Jennifer Eurell
ace
You have captured a beautiful moment.
August 4th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
This is beautiful and thanks for the level horizon. Nice heart to his right
August 4th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow.
August 4th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love the narrative. I have to say that it is a great way to relax and escape a routine. I think it’s kind of like meditating. Beautiful sky and reflections. Love the silhouette.
August 4th, 2023
Rick
ace
It was a favorite past time of mine, but have gotten out of the habit. :-( Great shot.
August 4th, 2023
