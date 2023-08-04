Previous
Manitoulin Kayak Sunset by pdulis
Manitoulin Kayak Sunset

It's been a great 2 week stay on Manitoulin Island - tomorrow we head back to the big city
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the light reflected on the kayak.
August 5th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I love how the boat seems to point to the beautiful sunset.
August 5th, 2023  
Rick ace
Beautiful sunset.
August 5th, 2023  
