Previous
Photo 1956
Manitoulin Kayak Sunset
It's been a great 2 week stay on Manitoulin Island - tomorrow we head back to the big city
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2321
photos
355
followers
52
following
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
28th July 2023 8:50pm
Tags
sunset
,
island
,
manitoulin
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the light reflected on the kayak.
August 5th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I love how the boat seems to point to the beautiful sunset.
August 5th, 2023
Rick
ace
Beautiful sunset.
August 5th, 2023
