Previous
Resting my feet by pdulis
Photo 1957

Resting my feet

Just got back from camping - now i need a holiday 😎
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
A nice and relaxed pose :).
August 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It’s hard work enjoying yourself. Great relaxed pose.
August 6th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I hear that
August 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise