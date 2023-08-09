Previous
South Baymouth - Manitoulin Island by pdulis
Photo 1961

South Baymouth - Manitoulin Island

Each year South Baymouth welcomes to Manitoulin Island thousands of visitors, who travel daily on the ferry Chi-Cheemaun from Tobermory. This year I conducted a photo workshop on the island. So much fun year round.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
537% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful! Oh I wish I would have known about your photo workshop!
August 10th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I love the comp and pov. It is nice the way it all seems to converge.
August 10th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love the depth in this shot...great relfections
August 10th, 2023  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
August 10th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Gorgeous
August 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise