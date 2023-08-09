Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1961
South Baymouth - Manitoulin Island
Each year South Baymouth welcomes to Manitoulin Island thousands of visitors, who travel daily on the ferry Chi-Cheemaun from Tobermory. This year I conducted a photo workshop on the island. So much fun year round.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
5
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2326
photos
354
followers
52
following
537% complete
View this month »
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
island
,
south
,
manitoulin
,
baymouth
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful! Oh I wish I would have known about your photo workshop!
August 10th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I love the comp and pov. It is nice the way it all seems to converge.
August 10th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love the depth in this shot...great relfections
August 10th, 2023
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
August 10th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Gorgeous
August 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close