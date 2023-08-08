Sign up
Previous
Photo 1960
Sunset Burst
A large drop of sun lingered on the horizon and then dipped over and was gone ...
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
6
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2325
photos
354
followers
52
following
536% complete
View this month »
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments 6
6
Fav's 4
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd July 2023 11:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
island
,
manitoulin
Dorothy
ace
So beautiful.
August 9th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I love how you framed the sun and its reflection between the trees.
August 9th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
It does go down so quickly. Love the sunburst and the light on the water.
August 9th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great capture.
August 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful
August 9th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot Peter especially the framing.
August 9th, 2023
