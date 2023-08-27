Sign up
Photo 1979
Cape May Morning Splendour
What you do today can improve all your tomorrows...
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
4
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2344
photos
351
followers
51
following
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
beach
sunrise
cape
may
Jane Pittenger
ace
The bird brush is a nice addition here
August 28th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
I love everything about this picture. Sun shadow, footprints, birds and rolling waves!
August 28th, 2023
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
August 28th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
August 28th, 2023
