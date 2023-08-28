Previous
Surfing Hearts by pdulis
Photo 1980

Surfing Hearts

Surfing is the art of flowing with the ocean with a good friend ...
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
542% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice shot and editing
August 29th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
I like the editing and the tones/
August 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise