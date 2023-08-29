Sign up
Photo 1981
Photo 1981
Shoot for the Moon
The Wildwoods, NJ, boasts over 100 Rides and attractions and is the number one seaside amusement park on the East Coast.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
5
7
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2346
photos
349
followers
51
following
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Featured
on the
Trending
page
night
,
wheel
,
ferris
,
cape
,
may
,
wildwood
Suzanne
ace
Great pov and colour.
August 30th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Excellent, the moon makes it
August 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great POV
August 30th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific pov. Love the comp and the way you captured the moon in the view.
August 30th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
What a wonderful composition and pov and including the moon is brilliant
August 30th, 2023
