Shoot for the Moon
Shoot for the Moon

The Wildwoods, NJ, boasts over 100 Rides and attractions and is the number one seaside amusement park on the East Coast.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Great pov and colour.
August 30th, 2023  
Excellent, the moon makes it
August 30th, 2023  
Great POV
August 30th, 2023  
Terrific pov. Love the comp and the way you captured the moon in the view.
August 30th, 2023  
What a wonderful composition and pov and including the moon is brilliant
August 30th, 2023  
