Previous
Photo 1978
Cape May Sunset
Cape May Peninsula is underrated for its spectacular sunsets. The Atlantic side gives you sunrise and the Delaware bay side give you sunsets
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2343
photos
351
followers
51
following
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
sunset
,
cape
,
may
Laura
ace
Gorgeous sunset.
August 27th, 2023
