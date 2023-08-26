Previous
Cape May Sunset by pdulis
Photo 1978

Cape May Sunset

Cape May Peninsula is underrated for its spectacular sunsets. The Atlantic side gives you sunrise and the Delaware bay side give you sunsets
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Laura ace
Gorgeous sunset.
August 27th, 2023  
