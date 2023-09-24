Previous
Adventures on Cabot Trail by pdulis
Adventures on Cabot Trail

Just arrived today for a 8 day photography shoot in Nova Scotia - Prince Edward Island - New Brunswick
Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my gosh you can't get better then this. But if you have 8 days I'm sure you will. Looking forward to the next 8 photos
September 25th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow gorgeous view!
September 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Superb sky!
September 25th, 2023  
Beth ace
Simply breathtaking! Such a beautiful place for a photo shoot, I know you’ll do it justice!! Favorite
September 25th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
Beautiful. I love the feeling of movement you get from those clouds.
September 25th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
That is fabulous
September 25th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Magnificent capture...super composition...That skyscape is fabulous.
September 25th, 2023  
Rick ace
Amazing capture. Sounds like it's going to be an awesome trip.
September 25th, 2023  
