Previous
Photo 2007
Adventures on Cabot Trail
Just arrived today for a 8 day photography shoot in Nova Scotia - Prince Edward Island - New Brunswick
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
8
12
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2372
photos
344
followers
50
following
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
Views
20
Comments
8
Fav's
12
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th September 2023 4:57pm
sunset
trail
cape
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my gosh you can't get better then this. But if you have 8 days I'm sure you will. Looking forward to the next 8 photos
September 25th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wow gorgeous view!
September 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Superb sky!
September 25th, 2023
Beth
ace
Simply breathtaking! Such a beautiful place for a photo shoot, I know you’ll do it justice!! Favorite
September 25th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
Beautiful. I love the feeling of movement you get from those clouds.
September 25th, 2023
Julie Ryan
That is fabulous
September 25th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Magnificent capture...super composition...That skyscape is fabulous.
September 25th, 2023
Rick
ace
Amazing capture. Sounds like it's going to be an awesome trip.
September 25th, 2023
