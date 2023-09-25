Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2008
Meat Cove Nova Scotia
Meat Cove, the most northern tip of Cape Breton Island, is surrounded by jagged cliffs, valleys of connected mountains where bald eagles soar above. This place is a photographers delight.
Ps- sorry I won’t be able to comment on photos while we are travelling
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2373
photos
344
followers
50
following
550% complete
View this month »
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
meat
,
cliffs
,
nova
,
cove
,
scotia
Islandgirl
ace
Wow beautiful coastline!
September 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close