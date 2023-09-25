Previous
Meat Cove Nova Scotia by pdulis
Photo 2008

Meat Cove Nova Scotia

Meat Cove, the most northern tip of Cape Breton Island, is surrounded by jagged cliffs, valleys of connected mountains where bald eagles soar above. This place is a photographers delight.

Ps- sorry I won’t be able to comment on photos while we are travelling
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Peter Dulis

Islandgirl ace
Wow beautiful coastline!
September 26th, 2023  
