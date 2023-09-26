Sign up
Previous
Photo 2009
PEI Deep Sea Fishing
Just arrived in Prince Edward Island for a 3 day photo shoot. Crazy day travelling through 3 provinces before ending up here :)
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
5
4
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
water
,
boats
,
island
,
fishing
,
prince
,
edward
gloria jones
ace
So colorful...love the reflections
September 27th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous colours and reflections!
September 27th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
The long trip was worth it. This is beautiful!
September 27th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love the colorful structures and the reflections.
September 27th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Beautiful still water reflections
September 27th, 2023
