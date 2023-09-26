Previous
PEI Deep Sea Fishing by pdulis
Photo 2009

PEI Deep Sea Fishing

Just arrived in Prince Edward Island for a 3 day photo shoot. Crazy day travelling through 3 provinces before ending up here :)
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
550% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
So colorful...love the reflections
September 27th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous colours and reflections!
September 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
The long trip was worth it. This is beautiful!
September 27th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Love the colorful structures and the reflections.
September 27th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful still water reflections
September 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise