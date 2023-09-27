Previous
Cape Tyrone Lighthouse by pdulis
Photo 2010

Cape Tyrone Lighthouse

Cape Tryon Lighthouse was built in 1906 and guided mariners along the northern coast of PEI, providing warning of the shallow waters that reached far beyond
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Peter Dulis

