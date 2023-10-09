Sign up
Photo 2022
Soak Up The Moments
Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things ...
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
bridge
reflections
sunrise
pei
cavendish
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful sunset!
October 10th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful with that curving boardwalk under the rising sun.
October 10th, 2023
Beth
ace
This image makes me smile, so serene and relaxing. Yes it's the little things in life I enjoy most.
October 10th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Beautiful. And the sentiment so true.
October 10th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Beautiful image - makes you happy to see it!
October 10th, 2023
