Soak Up The Moments by pdulis
Photo 2022

Soak Up The Moments

Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things ...
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Wonderful sunset!
October 10th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful with that curving boardwalk under the rising sun.
October 10th, 2023  
Beth ace
This image makes me smile, so serene and relaxing. Yes it’s the little things in life I enjoy most.
October 10th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Beautiful. And the sentiment so true.
October 10th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Beautiful image - makes you happy to see it!
October 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
