Skyline Trail Sunset by pdulis
Skyline Trail Sunset

If you go to Cape Breton Cabot Trail, then you will want to go to this iconic location. A dramatic headland cliff overlooks the rugged coast from the end of this level trail. Sunset is the time to go :)
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Dawn ace
Stunning
October 11th, 2023  
