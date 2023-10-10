Sign up
Photo 2023
Skyline Trail Sunset
If you go to Cape Breton Cabot Trail, then you will want to go to this iconic location. A dramatic headland cliff overlooks the rugged coast from the end of this level trail. Sunset is the time to go :)
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Tags
sunset
,
trail
,
cape
,
cabot
,
breton
Dawn
ace
Stunning
October 11th, 2023
