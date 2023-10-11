Sign up
Previous
Photo 2024
Lobster Boat Dry Dock
Every year at the beginning of May, hundreds of Prince Edward Island fishing boats head out into the waters of the Gulf of St. Lawrence to sink their traps and bring back lobsters, a tasty treat. Each boat is permitted to set 300 traps.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
3
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
lobster
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I love this image. The fishing boats, the colours and the dramatic clouds.
October 12th, 2023
Beth
ace
Dramatic scene, the bright colored boats and cloudy skies make this a real charmer! Although now I would just love to have some lobster with drawn butter.🦞
October 12th, 2023
Graeme Stevens
That sky is superb
October 12th, 2023
