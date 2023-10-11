Previous
Lobster Boat Dry Dock by pdulis
Lobster Boat Dry Dock

Every year at the beginning of May, hundreds of Prince Edward Island fishing boats head out into the waters of the Gulf of St. Lawrence to sink their traps and bring back lobsters, a tasty treat. Each boat is permitted to set 300 traps.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
I love this image. The fishing boats, the colours and the dramatic clouds.
October 12th, 2023  
Beth ace
Dramatic scene, the bright colored boats and cloudy skies make this a real charmer! Although now I would just love to have some lobster with drawn butter.🦞
October 12th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
That sky is superb
October 12th, 2023  
