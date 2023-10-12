Sign up
Photo 2025
The Old Church
St. Margaret’s Church, in Bay St. Lawrence, is found on the northernmost tip of Cape Breton Island. I was inspired to present this unique church in a infrared film image.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
6
7
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Louise & Ken
You depicted this exquisitely!!!
October 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love it!
October 12th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Stunning
October 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous setting and image
October 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A fantastic choice to use infrared film
October 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good bw
October 12th, 2023
