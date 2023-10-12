Previous
The Old Church by pdulis
St. Margaret’s Church, in Bay St. Lawrence, is found on the northernmost tip of Cape Breton Island. I was inspired to present this unique church in a infrared film image.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Louise & Ken
You depicted this exquisitely!!!
October 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Love it!
October 12th, 2023  
Danette Thompson
Stunning
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn
Fabulous setting and image
October 12th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
A fantastic choice to use infrared film
October 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Good bw
October 12th, 2023  
