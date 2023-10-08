Previous
Old Town Lunenburg by pdulis
Old Town Lunenburg

Lunenburg is a port town on the South Shore of Nova Scotia, Canada designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Considered to be the best surviving planned British colonial town in North America, you can still see the tall ships moored off the port.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Amazing reflections and night lights.
October 8th, 2023  
@Weezilou thought of you straight off!

Gorgeous shot
October 8th, 2023  
Beautiful night shot and reflections.
October 8th, 2023  
Great shot😊
October 8th, 2023  
Beautiful reflections.
October 8th, 2023  
Magical ! fav
October 8th, 2023  
@casablanca Thanks for the "tap on the shoulder"! Peter, this is the town we lived in for "22 6-month summers" until we sold the house a couple of months ago! Ours was the purple house on the park in the center of the Heritage District by the "Orange tree lit up" behind the church on the right. It truly was a magical town with no end to the photo opportunities! I could write a sizable list of photographers from 365 who came to visit us over those years! And, BTW, your photo from across at the golf course road is magnificent!
October 8th, 2023  
@Weezilou - thanks Loiuse for sharing - such a fun place
October 8th, 2023  
That looks lovly......love those reflections.
October 8th, 2023  
Wow! Amazing capture.
October 8th, 2023  
Wonderful shot and favourite and thanks Louise & Ken @Weezilou for your additional personal story. I would love to have been one of the 365ers who was able to visit!
October 8th, 2023  
Just look at those reflections!
October 8th, 2023  
Fabulous colours & reflections.
October 8th, 2023  
