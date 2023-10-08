Sign up
Photo 2021
Old Town Lunenburg
Lunenburg is a port town on the South Shore of Nova Scotia, Canada designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Considered to be the best surviving planned British colonial town in North America, you can still see the tall ships moored off the port.
8th October 2023
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
night
reflections
nova
lunenburg
scotia
Margaret Brown
Amazing reflections and night lights.
October 8th, 2023
Casablanca
@Weezilou
thought of you straight off!
Gorgeous shot
October 8th, 2023
Bucktree
Beautiful night shot and reflections.
October 8th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
October 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
Beautiful reflections.
October 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Magical ! fav
October 8th, 2023
Louise & Ken
@casablanca
Thanks for the "tap on the shoulder"! Peter, this is the town we lived in for "22 6-month summers" until we sold the house a couple of months ago! Ours was the purple house on the park in the center of the Heritage District by the "Orange tree lit up" behind the church on the right. It truly was a magical town with no end to the photo opportunities! I could write a sizable list of photographers from 365 who came to visit us over those years! And, BTW, your photo from across at the golf course road is magnificent!
October 8th, 2023
Peter Dulis
@Weezilou
- thanks Loiuse for sharing - such a fun place
October 8th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
That looks lovly......love those reflections.
October 8th, 2023
haskar
Wow! Amazing capture.
October 8th, 2023
Suzanne
Wonderful shot and favourite and thanks Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
for your additional personal story. I would love to have been one of the 365ers who was able to visit!
October 8th, 2023
Liz Gooster
Just look at those reflections!
October 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
Fabulous colours & reflections.
October 8th, 2023
