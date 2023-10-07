Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2020
East Point Lighthouse
The East Point Lighthouse in PEI has the distinction of being "Canada's Confederation Lighthouse" having been the only Lighthouse in Canada that was built in 1867 and still operates today.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2385
photos
344
followers
50
following
553% complete
View this month »
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
point
,
east
,
lighthouse
,
pei
,
drone
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and view!
October 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous composition. I love lighthouses
October 7th, 2023
Liz Gooster
Such a bright, clear shot, so clean and fresh.
October 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close