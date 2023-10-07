Previous
East Point Lighthouse by pdulis
Photo 2020

East Point Lighthouse

The East Point Lighthouse in PEI has the distinction of being "Canada's Confederation Lighthouse" having been the only Lighthouse in Canada that was built in 1867 and still operates today.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and view!
October 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous composition. I love lighthouses
October 7th, 2023  
Liz Gooster
Such a bright, clear shot, so clean and fresh.
October 7th, 2023  
