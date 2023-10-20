Sign up
Photo 2033
Lunenburg Waterfront
Lunenburg is an attractive coastal town on the south coast of Nova Scotia. Wander the Old with its distinctive waterfront with its colourful buildings. Photographers delight!
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2398
photos
345
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
nova
,
waterfront
,
lunenburg
,
scotia
Cordiander
That's so wonderful! It looks like Norway.
October 21st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture with great depth and color.
October 21st, 2023
