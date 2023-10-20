Previous
Lunenburg Waterfront by pdulis
Photo 2033

Lunenburg Waterfront

Lunenburg is an attractive coastal town on the south coast of Nova Scotia. Wander the Old with its distinctive waterfront with its colourful buildings. Photographers delight!
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cordiander
That's so wonderful! It looks like Norway.
October 21st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture with great depth and color.
October 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise