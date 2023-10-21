Sign up
Previous
Photo 2034
Peggys Cove Lighthouse
Located within Peggy's Cove, Nova Scotia, this active lighthouse and an iconic Canadian image.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
4
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2399
photos
345
followers
51
following
557% complete
View this month »
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
stormy
,
lighthouse
,
nova
,
cove
,
scotia
,
peggys
Bill Ososki
ace
The slow shutter on the waves makes the setting look cold and isolated. Like it, also the human figure near the lighthouse adds scale.
October 22nd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful capture. Looks so wintery with the slo-mo water.
October 22nd, 2023
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. Really like the slow shutter speed effects.
October 22nd, 2023
amyK
ace
Beautifully captured
October 22nd, 2023
