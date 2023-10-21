Previous
Peggys Cove Lighthouse by pdulis
Peggys Cove Lighthouse

Located within Peggy's Cove, Nova Scotia, this active lighthouse and an iconic Canadian image.
Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Bill Ososki ace
The slow shutter on the waves makes the setting look cold and isolated. Like it, also the human figure near the lighthouse adds scale.
October 22nd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful capture. Looks so wintery with the slo-mo water.
October 22nd, 2023  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. Really like the slow shutter speed effects.
October 22nd, 2023  
amyK ace
Beautifully captured
October 22nd, 2023  
