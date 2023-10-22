Previous
St. Peters Lighthouse Trail by pdulis
St. Peters Lighthouse Trail

St. Peters Harbour Lighthouse is on the northern shore of Prince Edward Island. We walked up the path which led us to a huge, open, beautiful sand beach with gorgeous dunes.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
A lovely perspective
October 23rd, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Oh love it, nice perspective
October 23rd, 2023  
Nice pov and pop of red color
October 23rd, 2023  
