Photo 2035
St. Peters Lighthouse Trail
St. Peters Harbour Lighthouse is on the northern shore of Prince Edward Island. We walked up the path which led us to a huge, open, beautiful sand beach with gorgeous dunes.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Tags
trail
lighthouse
st.
pei
peters.
Dawn
ace
A lovely perspective
October 23rd, 2023
Julie Ryan
Oh love it, nice perspective
October 23rd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Nice pov and pop of red color
October 23rd, 2023
