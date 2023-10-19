Previous
Cape Egmont Lighthouse

The Cape Egmont Lighthouse is a three-storey square tapered tower with a vaned octagonal lantern, located on the extreme point of Cape Egmont, PEI. Opened September of 1884, with Bruno Perry serving as its keeper at an annual salary of $200.
