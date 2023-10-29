Previous
FIshing Day by pdulis
FIshing Day

The fishing was good; it was the catching that was bad.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful day and beautiful place for fishing!
October 30th, 2023  
Rick ace
Yeah, sometimes, just being out there is worth the whole effort. Great capture.
October 30th, 2023  
