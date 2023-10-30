Previous
Belfountain Steps by pdulis
Belfountain Steps

Fall is coming to an end soon in Canada as the cold winds blow in
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Bucktree ace
Wonderful POV.
October 31st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great perspective
October 31st, 2023  
