The Beach Cruiser by pdulis
Photo 2058

The Beach Cruiser

Dreams and handlebars are the two things worth holding onto ...
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beth ace
So wonderful!
November 15th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful tones and clever narrative.
November 15th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful and well said.
November 15th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
So true and I. Like that yu got his head above the horizon line
November 15th, 2023  
Nada ace
So very true.
November 15th, 2023  
Babs ace
stunning, fav.
November 15th, 2023  
Rick ace
Beautiful capture.
November 15th, 2023  
Theresa
Fantastic!
November 15th, 2023  
Dianne
Gorgeous!
November 15th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Perfect!
November 15th, 2023  
