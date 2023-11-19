Previous
Tall Tree Sunset by pdulis
Photo 2063

Tall Tree Sunset

I took a walk in the woods and came out taller than the trees ...
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Rick ace
Cool capture and edit.
November 20th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely processing
November 20th, 2023  
