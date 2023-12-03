Previous
Fantasy Dreams by pdulis
Photo 2077

Fantasy Dreams

Without playing with fantasy, no creative work has ever come to birth...
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Great capture and processing.
December 4th, 2023  
A thought provoking image. Beautiful colors
December 4th, 2023  
I love this technique you are using here and on the surfer and rider on the beach. So dreamy and abstract with a hint of real.
December 4th, 2023  
Theresa
Beautiful and thought provoking
December 4th, 2023  
