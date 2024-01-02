Sign up
Previous
Photo 2107
The Hombres
Back in the days of the Wild West, when every gunslinger tried to make his reputation by outdrawing the baddest hombre in town ...
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
6
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2472
photos
343
followers
50
following
577% complete
View this month »
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
monochrome
,
hombres
Beth
ace
Such characters have the story to tell. Rugged!
January 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Certainly a scene from the Wild West - great characters, against the gritty old building ! FAV
January 3rd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Some bad hombres for sure. They must be protecting the still inside those walls. Nothing like some good old white lightning. lol
January 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice one.
January 3rd, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Lol
January 3rd, 2024
Rick
ace
Great capture and edit with the hombres.
January 3rd, 2024
