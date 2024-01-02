Previous
The Hombres by pdulis
Photo 2107

The Hombres

Back in the days of the Wild West, when every gunslinger tried to make his reputation by outdrawing the baddest hombre in town ...
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Peter Dulis


@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beth
Such characters have the story to tell. Rugged!
January 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Certainly a scene from the Wild West - great characters, against the gritty old building ! FAV
January 3rd, 2024  
Bucktree
Some bad hombres for sure. They must be protecting the still inside those walls. Nothing like some good old white lightning. lol
January 3rd, 2024  
Babs
Nice one.
January 3rd, 2024  
Jane Pittenger
Lol
January 3rd, 2024  
Rick
Great capture and edit with the hombres.
January 3rd, 2024  
