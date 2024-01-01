Sign up
Previous
Photo 2106
Mossy Hut
Hiking through Delaware Water Gap Pennsylvania, hard to believe this is winter !
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
4
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2471
photos
342
followers
50
following
576% complete
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st January 2024 12:59pm
Tags
pennsylvania
,
water
,
woods
,
gap
,
delaware
,
hut
Rick
ace
Cool capture with the bright colored moss on the roof.
January 2nd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
There’s a lot to see in that area. Zane Grey’s home is one. Glad you’re having good weather.
January 2nd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Lovely capture.
January 2nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice spot of color
January 2nd, 2024
