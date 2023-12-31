Sign up
Photo 2105
Photo 2105
Happy New Year!
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
8
7
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2470
photos
340
followers
50
following
576% complete
new
,
year
Corinne C
ace
Happy New Year Peter!
Looking forward to admiring your 2024 images!
January 1st, 2024
Raymond Brettschneider
ace
Same to you!!
January 1st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Many thanks Peter and to you, too.
January 1st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. Thank you. I hope you have a happy and healthy 2024.
January 1st, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful, Happy New Year to You as well!
January 1st, 2024
Vesna
Happy New Year! 🎄
January 1st, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And to you and yours Peter!
January 1st, 2024
Looking forward to admiring your 2024 images!