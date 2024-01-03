Sign up
Previous
Photo 2108
Doggy Adventures
In the end, what you do isn’t going to be nearly as interesting or important as who you do it with.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
6
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2473
photos
344
followers
50
following
577% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd January 2024 7:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
forest
,
adventure
Jane Pittenger
ace
You did a great job with the shadow. The light makes the shot
January 4th, 2024
Bec
ace
What an interesting effect with the blur, lighting, focus point and sky.
January 4th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great image.I love how the dog is bathed in light, in a subtle way.
January 4th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful edit
January 4th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great shots and processing.
January 4th, 2024
Theresa
Very nice
January 4th, 2024
