Doggy Adventures by pdulis
Photo 2108

Doggy Adventures

In the end, what you do isn’t going to be nearly as interesting or important as who you do it with.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
577% complete

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
You did a great job with the shadow. The light makes the shot
January 4th, 2024  
Bec ace
What an interesting effect with the blur, lighting, focus point and sky.
January 4th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great image.I love how the dog is bathed in light, in a subtle way.
January 4th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful edit
January 4th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great shots and processing.
January 4th, 2024  
Theresa
Very nice
January 4th, 2024  
