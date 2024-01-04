Sign up
Photo 2109
The Hombres Strike Again
Trying to make a get-a-way in a horseless wagon :)
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
1st January 2024 1:18pm
wagon
hombres
Raymond Brettschneider
ace
I really like these vintage looking photos!
January 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love it - they can always dream ! - super photo ! fav
January 4th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
They seem to be enjoying being your models. Are these your fishing buddies? I love the old time feel of this capture.
January 4th, 2024
