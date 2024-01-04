Previous
The Hombres Strike Again by pdulis
The Hombres Strike Again

Trying to make a get-a-way in a horseless wagon :)
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Raymond Brettschneider ace
I really like these vintage looking photos!
January 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it - they can always dream ! - super photo ! fav
January 4th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
They seem to be enjoying being your models. Are these your fishing buddies? I love the old time feel of this capture.
January 4th, 2024  
