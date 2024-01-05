Previous
Hombres Hideout by pdulis
Photo 2110

Hombres Hideout

The Hombres hideout with their whisky barrels ...
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Looks wonderful.
January 5th, 2024  
They having such a great time...........
January 5th, 2024  
Great capture that has so many interesting elements...neat vintage look
January 5th, 2024  
Awesome - love the tones.
January 5th, 2024  
Jean Karvelis
nice capture
January 5th, 2024  
Love the treatment you've been giving these recent shots.
January 5th, 2024  
Cheeky boys.
January 5th, 2024  
Great shot with this monochrome.
January 5th, 2024  
The colour of this picture is beautiful
January 5th, 2024  
Cordiander
The boys are so cool 😎
January 5th, 2024  
